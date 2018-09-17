UNITY — Great Maine Apple Day is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road, rain or shine.

The event is sponsored by MOFGA, Fedco and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate the history, flavor and tradition of Maine apples, while honoring the importance of a diversified, perennial agriculture.

Hands-on kitchen workshops and speakers on a variety of apple topics are planned, refreshments will be available and products will be for sale.

Ongoing all afternoon will be cider pressing, apple tastings, apple identifications, educational fruit displays and more.

Cost is $4 for nonmembers, $2 for members and free for children.

For more information, visit mofga.org.

