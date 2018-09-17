FAIRFIELD — Lexi Lewis scored a pair of goals, leading the Lawrence field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Brewer in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B action.

Macie Larouche added a goal for the Bulldogs (6-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Marian Zawistowski made two saves for Lawrence.

Michela Malchiodi made 14 saves for Brewer (2-5).

BOOTHBAY 8, HALL-DALE 3: Chloe Arsenault scored three goals and Riley Sullivan scored twice as the Seahawks (2-6) rolled past the Bulldogs (0-7) in Boothbay.

Courtney Meader, Hali Goodwin and Kylie Brown each added goals for Boothbay, which led 4-0 at halftime.

Lauren Hendrickson scored twice for Hall-Dale. Ellory Stewart also scored.

OAK HILL 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Mikayla Culp scored with 9:42 left in the first half to lift the Raiders (5-3) to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Wales.

MacKenzie Thibeault made 11 saves in front of a defense led by Lexi Faucher, Angela Strout, Cassidy Spencer and Sophie Childs.

Melissa Bamford made six saves for Spruce Mountain (5-2).

BOYS SOCCER

TEMPLE 8, VALLEY 1: Will Paradis and Ilija Ivkovic scored two goals apiece to lead the Bereans (4-1) to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Yuma Takeda, Alessandro Mioano, Nick Blaisdell and Richardsky Adoux also added goals for Temple. Nathaniel Wiles made five saves.

Keegan Farnham had the Valley (1-4) goal off of an assist from Joey Thomas.

GIRLS SOCCER

TEMPLE ACADEMY 7, VALLEY 1: Hannah Hubbard scored a hat trick to lead the Bereans to a victory over the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Jullianna Hubbard scored two goals, while Shivon Larsen and Elana Martin added goals for Temple (4-1-0).

Kendra Sweet scored the lone goal for Valley (0-5-0).

WINTHROP 7, WISCASSET 0: Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored three goals apiece as the Ramblers (5-2) took the MVC win in Winthrop.

Hanna Eason added a goal, while Brooke Burnham made six saves.

Elizabeth Souza made 10 saves for the Wolverines (0-7).

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: