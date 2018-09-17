FAIRFIELD — Lexi Lewis scored a pair of goals, leading the Lawrence field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Brewer in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B action.

Macie Larouche added a goal for the Bulldogs (6-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Marian Zawistowski made two saves for Lawrence.

Michela Malchiodi made 14 saves for Brewer (2-5).

BOOTHBAY 8, HALL-DALE 3: Chloe Arsenault scored three goals and Riley Sullivan scored twice as the Seahawks (2-6) rolled past the Bulldogs (0-7) in Boothbay.

Courtney Meader, Hali Goodwin and Kylie Brown each added goals for Boothbay, which led 4-0 at halftime.

Lauren Hendrickson scored twice for Hall-Dale. Ellory Stewart also scored.

OAK HILL 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Mikayla Culp scored with 9:42 left in the first half to lift the Raiders (5-3) to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Wales.

MacKenzie Thibeault made 11 saves in front of a defense led by Lexi Faucher, Angela Strout, Cassidy Spencer and Sophie Childs.

Melissa Bamford made six saves for Spruce Mountain (5-2).

BOYS SOCCER

TEMPLE 8, VALLEY 1: Will Paradis and Ilija Ivkovic scored two goals apiece to lead the Bereans (4-1) to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Yuma Takeda, Alessandro Mioano, Nick Blaisdell and Richardsky Adoux also added goals for Temple. Nathaniel Wiles made five saves.

Keegan Farnham had the Valley (1-4) goal off of an assist from Joey Thomas.

GIRLS SOCCER

TEMPLE ACADEMY 7, VALLEY 1: Hannah Hubbard scored a hat trick to lead the Bereans to a victory over the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Jullianna Hubbard scored two goals, while Shivon Larsen and Elana Martin added goals for Temple (4-1-0).

Kendra Sweet scored the lone goal for Valley (0-5-0).

WINTHROP 7, WISCASSET 0: Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored three goals apiece as the Ramblers (5-2) took the MVC win in Winthrop.

Hanna Eason added a goal, while Brooke Burnham made six saves.

Elizabeth Souza made 10 saves for the Wolverines (0-7).

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, Oak Hill Raiders, Temple Bereans, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.