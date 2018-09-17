WATERVILLE — An informal pick-up basketball group for those 35 and older will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sundays, starting on Sept. 30, at the Alfond Youth Center, 126 North St.

Those interested in participating should call Peter Beckerman at 547-4411 or Club Athletic Director Isaac Leblanc at 873-0684.

The cost is $40 for the year. Grant money is available. It is the primary purpose of this program that those older than 35 who wish to participate in this enjoyable basketball cardiovascular exercise group may do so.

