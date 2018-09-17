A Portland man who was injured in a car crash last week in Lyman has died, according to Maine State Police.
Douglas Petersen, 55, lost control of his vehicle on Sept. 11 near the intersection of Old Saw Mill Road and Route 111, and the car skidded a short distance and flipped over, police said. Petersen died late Friday afternoon at Maine Medical Center, according to police.
Petersen was headed to work in Sanford and was the only person in the vehicle. Police do not know why he lost control of his car.
The Lebanon Fire and Rescue ambulance came upon the wreck minutes after it happened and administered first aid to Petersen.
Petersen served in the National Guard and later became an electrical engineer, according to his obituary. His organs were donated to the New England Organ Bank.
