Outdoors

Online tagging system up and running across state

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced Monday that its new online tagging system for game animals has been introduced at all 300 tagging stations across the state.

Previously, information on hunter kills was entered into tagging books that were mailed by tagging stations to IFW at the end of a hunting season. That data was then entered into the department’s database by hand, providing harvest information to wildlife biologists weeks after the hunt ended.

Now, the new online game registration system provides instant data to state wildlife biologists.

IFW reported Monday that hunters registered 1,141 tagged bears during the opening week of bear season in late August. Hunters so far have registered 2,826 bears during a hunting season that continues through Nov. 24.

The new computerized tagging system also will be used for the moose season, which begins Sept. 24, as well as deer season, which begins for bow hunters on Sept. 29.

Maine has 215,000 licensed hunters.

The electronic registration program is part of IFW’s effort to make its hunting and fishing services automated and more convenient.

The department also has made it possible to apply for deer and moose permits online and to order a hunting and fishing license online.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations is criticizing what it calls an eleventh-hour attempt to appease Russia and lift its anti-doping agency’s suspension at the end of this week.

INADO, which represents anti-doping movements from 67 countries, called last week’s recommendation to reinstate RUSADA a decision made “simply out of expedience pandering to the will of a powerful nation.”

SOCCER

MLS: The San Jose Earthquakes fired first-year head coach Mikael Stahre with the team sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

San Jose named Steve Ralston interim head coach for the team’s remaining six matches while making the announcement of the coaching change. The team also dismissed assistant coach Alex de Crook.

The Quakes, with forward Chris Wondolowski closing in on Landon Donovan’s MLS goals record, are 2-9-3 as the season nears its final month.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Glenn Murray converted a penalty in injury time for Brighton to recover from two goals down to draw with Southampton 2-2.

Shane Duffy was fouled by Southampton substitute James Ward-Prose, leaving Murray to roll the ball down the middle for his fourth goal of the season.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers signed Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract, ending a lengthy stalemate with one of their top defensemen.

The 23-year-old Nurse led Edmonton blue liners in 2017-18 with six goals and 20 assists in 82 games.

Nurse had said he wouldn’t participate in training camp without a new contract.

PREP

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Chili Dowd netted a pair of goals as the Berwick Academy Bulldogs (3-0) opened Eastern Independent League play with a 4-0 win against the Bancroft School in South Berwick.

Caroline Starr and Aaliyah Farid also scored for Berwick, with Lindsay Goodman and Kelsey Rizzo splitting time in net for the Bulldogs’ third shutout of the season.

– Staff and news report

