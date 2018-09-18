OAKLAND — Fall clean up will start Oct. 15 in Oakland cemeteries.
All artificial flowers, vases, baskets and other personal items must be removed. After that date cemetery personnel will dispose of items left behind.
For more information, contact A.J. Cain, building/grounds maintenance, at 465-9117 or [email protected].
