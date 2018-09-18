I am a disabled Mainer. In 2016 I had a very traumatic health experience. My intestines had become gangrenous and I was suffering from internal bleeding. By the time I realized it required medical help, I was near death. I was able to receive life-saving intervention because I have health care.

I now have a colostomy bag, but I live. This will mean that I will need to continue with medical intervention for the rest of my life. Without insurance, I don’t know how I would pay for the daily supplies. I think every day about people in my community who are suffering the same scale of health issues but can’t go to the doctor and pay for medical supplies like colostomy bags (they are very expensive).

I have a pre-existing condition. The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court would prevent many people from receiving the care that saved my life. The ongoing care that many people require to live their lives. Kavanaugh has a history of opposing the Affordable Care Act and is not likely to act as a fair and neutral party. I fear for my fellow Mainers, the 70,000-plus waiting for health insurance via Medicaid expansion and the thousands who have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act.

A critical case known as Texas v. Azar is on its way to the Supreme Court. This could invalidate the ACA and eliminate health care options for those with pre-existing conditions and for those who can’t afford the high costs and deductibles in the health care system.

Saying a law is “settled” when you have no power to change it is one thing, but what about when you have the power? I ask Sen. Susan Collins to listen to Maine people. We support more health care, not less.

Cathryn Drost-Hansen

