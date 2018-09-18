If we, as ordinary citizens, often feel that Congress does not fulfill its constitutional responsibility to represent us accurately, it might be important, as voters, to consider the following:

Fifty-one percent of Congress are millionaires, contrasted with 5 percent of the general U.S. population.

White men make up 77 percent of Congress, but only 31 percent of the population.

Just 20 percent of congressional representatives are women, while half the population is.

Sixty-seven percent of congressmen and women are over 55, while only 28 percent of the population is.

I urge you to consider this when you mark your ballot in November, and when you view the leaders and spokespersons of your political party.

Jeanne Davis

Augusta

