OAKLAND — Autumn Littlefield had two goals and an assist to lead the Messalonskee field hockey team past Mt. Ararat 3-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory Friday.

Kaitlyn Smith added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (5-2-0) while Rylie Genest made four saves.

Lily Sehenk stopped five shots for Mt. Ararat (5-2-0).

SKOWHEGAN 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Maliea Kelson scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Indians rolled in Skowhegan.

Emiy Reichenbach, Kayla Furbush, Lizzie York and Adelle Foss also scored for Skowhegan (7-0).

Edward Little dropped to 3-3.

GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 0: Piper Lavoie scored twice to lead the host Tigers to the KVAC B win.

Haley Brann and Maddie Farnham each added a goal for Gardiner (7-0-0).

Erskine fell to 2-5-0.

BOYS SOCCER

MESSALONSKEE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Hunter Smith and Jacob Perry scored first-half goals as the Eagles won for the first time this season.

Carter Lambert made three saves to preserve the win for Messalonskee (1-5-0).

Ben Danner scored for Waterville (3-4-0).

LISBON 9, CARRABEC 0: Jack Tibbetts had a hat trick to lead the Greyhounds to a Mountain Valley Conference victory in Lisbon.

DJ Douglass and Cam Poisson each had two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds (3-3). Justin Violette had a goal an assist while Hunter Brissette had a goal.

Goaltender Sean Moore made four saves for Lisbon while Bradley Clark made seven stops for Carrabec (0-6).

MT. ABRAM 4, DIRIGO 0: The Roadrunners raced out to a three-goal halftime lead in an MVC win in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury, Nate Luce, Tyson Hill and Jackson Masterson all scored for Mt. Abram (5-0-0). Jack Deming and Ian Allen combined on the one-save shutout, the Roadrunners’ second clean sheet of the season.

Dirigo dropped to 0-5-0.

EDWARD LITTLE 5, SKOWHEGAN 1: The Red Eddies (4-2-0) received goals from Wol Maiwen, Christian Beliveau, Mnawer Dubai and Xajay Brooks.

Aiden Clark scored the lone goal for Skowhegan (0-5-0). Goalkeeper Zach Carrier saved eight shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

MEDOMAK VALLEY 0, ERSKINE 0: Caitlin Labbe made five saves as the Eagles (3-2-2) settled for a KVAC B tie in South China.

Kayla Donlin stopped 13 shots for the Panthers (4-1-2).

SKOWHEGAN 3, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Alyssa Everett had two goals to lead the Indians in Auburn.

Emma Duffy had the other goal for Skowhegan (2-3-1) while Amber Merry made six saves.

Ella Boucher scored for the Eddies (0-4-2) and Allie Anneal stopped eight shots in net.

MARANACOOK 1, MT. BLUE 1, OT: Emily Harper scored the lone goal for Maranacook (4-0-2), while Skye Webb made nine saves.

Emma White netted the Mt. Blue (1-4-1) strike, with Mackenzie Libby stopping 10 shots.

BANGOR 3, WINSLOW 1: Sara Hollis, Maggie Cowperthwaite and Libby Spekhardt all scored for Bangor (3-2-1).

Alison Stabins scored the lone goal for Winslow (4-1-0).

