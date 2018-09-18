AUGUSTA — Julia Reny, Sierra Prebit and Anna Stolt each scored to lead the Cony field hockey team to a 3-0 win over Camden Hills in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Kami Lambert added two assists for Cony (5-2-0) and Emily Douglas made three saves.

Vicki Balla stopped 13 shots for the Windjammers (0-5-1).

MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Autumn Littlefield had two goals and an assist to spark the Eagles to the KVAC win in Oakland.

Kaitlyn Smith added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (5-2-0) while Rylie Genest made four saves.

Lily Sehenk stopped five shots for Mt. Ararat (5-2-0).

GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 0: Piper Lavoie scored twice to lead the host Tigers to the KVAC B win.

Haley Brann and Maddie Farnham each added a goal for Gardiner (7-0-0).

Erskine falls to 2-5-0.

BOYS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Ashtyn Abbott, Alec Byron and Camden Adams each scored a goal to pace the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Rumford.

Sam Sheaffer made four saves for Hall-Dale (6-0-0) while Brendan Noyes stopped 20 shots for the Falcons (3-4-0).

MESSALONSKEE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Hunter Smith and Jacob Perry scored first-half goals as the Eagles won for the first time this season.

Carter Lambert made three saves to preserve the win for Messalonskee (1-5-0).

Ben Danner scored for Waterville (3-4-0).

BUCKFIELD 0, RICHMOND 0, OT: Kyle Underhill-Tilton made 10 saves on 12 shots to help the Bobcats (4-1-1) to the East/West Conference tie.

Rick Krashe stopped 12 of 15 shots for Buckfield (3-2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 1, MT. BLUE 1, OT: The Black Bears remained unbeaten with the KVAC draw in Farmington.

Emily Harper scored the lone goal for Maranacook (4-0-2), while Skye Webb made nine saves.

Emma White netted the Mt. Blue (1-4-1) strike, with Mackenzie Libby stopping 10 shots.

GARDINER 2, CONY 2, OT: Ammelia Lunt and Alexa Poulin scored second-half goals to pull the Tigers into a tie against their rivals in a KVAC game in Augusta.

Brianna Perry made 16 saves for Gardiner (0-4-1).

Talia Jorgensen and Andrea Richardson each had goals for Cony (0-4-1), which took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 0, ERSKINE 0: Caitlin Labbe made five saves as the Eagles (3-2-2) settled for a KVAC B tie in South China.

Kayla Donlin stopped 13 shots for the Purple Panthers (4-1-2).

RICHMOND 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Caitlin Kendrick had two goals to pace the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Abby Johnson added a goal for Richmond (5-1-0) and Liz Johnson made three saves.

Julia Dow stopped nine shots for Buckfield (2-3-1).

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, CONY 0: Dominique Moran served nine aces and Evelyn Lukis contributed eight kills to lead the Clippers (5-1) to a straight set 25-11, 25-18, 25-7 win over Cony (1-5) in Yarmouth.

