AUGUSTA — Julia Reny, Sierra Prebit and Anna Stolt each scored to lead the Cony field hockey team to a 3-0 win over Camden Hills in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Kami Lambert added two assists for Cony (5-2-0) and Emily Douglas made three saves.
Vicki Balla stopped 13 shots for the Windjammers (0-5-1).
MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Autumn Littlefield had two goals and an assist to spark the Eagles to the KVAC win in Oakland.
Kaitlyn Smith added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (5-2-0) while Rylie Genest made four saves.
Lily Sehenk stopped five shots for Mt. Ararat (5-2-0).
GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 0: Piper Lavoie scored twice to lead the host Tigers to the KVAC B win.
Haley Brann and Maddie Farnham each added a goal for Gardiner (7-0-0).
Erskine falls to 2-5-0.
BOYS SOCCER
HALL-DALE 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Ashtyn Abbott, Alec Byron and Camden Adams each scored a goal to pace the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Rumford.
Sam Sheaffer made four saves for Hall-Dale (6-0-0) while Brendan Noyes stopped 20 shots for the Falcons (3-4-0).
MESSALONSKEE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Hunter Smith and Jacob Perry scored first-half goals as the Eagles won for the first time this season.
Carter Lambert made three saves to preserve the win for Messalonskee (1-5-0).
Ben Danner scored for Waterville (3-4-0).
BUCKFIELD 0, RICHMOND 0, OT: Kyle Underhill-Tilton made 10 saves on 12 shots to help the Bobcats (4-1-1) to the East/West Conference tie.
Rick Krashe stopped 12 of 15 shots for Buckfield (3-2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
MARANACOOK 1, MT. BLUE 1, OT: The Black Bears remained unbeaten with the KVAC draw in Farmington.
Emily Harper scored the lone goal for Maranacook (4-0-2), while Skye Webb made nine saves.
Emma White netted the Mt. Blue (1-4-1) strike, with Mackenzie Libby stopping 10 shots.
GARDINER 2, CONY 2, OT: Ammelia Lunt and Alexa Poulin scored second-half goals to pull the Tigers into a tie against their rivals in a KVAC game in Augusta.
Brianna Perry made 16 saves for Gardiner (0-4-1).
Talia Jorgensen and Andrea Richardson each had goals for Cony (0-4-1), which took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
MEDOMAK VALLEY 0, ERSKINE 0: Caitlin Labbe made five saves as the Eagles (3-2-2) settled for a KVAC B tie in South China.
Kayla Donlin stopped 13 shots for the Purple Panthers (4-1-2).
RICHMOND 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Caitlin Kendrick had two goals to pace the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.
Abby Johnson added a goal for Richmond (5-1-0) and Liz Johnson made three saves.
Julia Dow stopped nine shots for Buckfield (2-3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
YARMOUTH 3, CONY 0: Dominique Moran served nine aces and Evelyn Lukis contributed eight kills to lead the Clippers (5-1) to a straight set 25-11, 25-18, 25-7 win over Cony (1-5) in Yarmouth.
-
Varsity Maine
Gardiner boys soccer starts fast, finishes strong in win over Cony
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Cony field hockey blanks Camden Hills
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Messalonskee field hockey tops Mt. Ararat
-
Varsity Maine
Mt. Blue, Oxford Hills field hockey settle for another draw
-
Local & State
Waterville council rejects request to send petition to Colby, Thomas colleges