An 80-year-old Madison man was airlifted to a Bangor hospital Monday after suffering an apparent medical problem while driving and striking a pedestrian on the Madison-Anson bridge.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Stanley Walker, 80, was driving a silver 2007 Toyota sport utility vehicle when it struck the bridge rail at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies at the scene found him unresponsive, Lancaster said.

The SUV appeared to have crossed the center line into the westbound lane and struck the guardrail on the side of the bridge. The SUV had also struck a pedestrian, Lancaster said.

The pedestrian was identified as Khanh Quoc Le, 50, of Skowhegan, who was walking on the edge of the travel lane on the bridge. The crash was a low impact crash, the sheriff said.

Both Walker and Khanh Quoc Le were taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. Khanh Quoc Lee was treated and released from the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Walker was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Assisting at the scene were Madison and Anson Fire Departments and the Anson/Madison Ambulance Service.

