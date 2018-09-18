PORTLAND – The City Council voted Monday night to delay a vote on a proposed moratorium on new medical marijuana retail shops, extraction labs and test labs until Oct. 1.
At the urging of Mayor Ethan Strimling, the council opted to postpone its vote to have time to review documents about proposed and already approved marijuana businesses that city staff sent out Monday afternoon.
The moratorium requires seven votes to pass because Portland wants to apply it retroactively to July 9, the day state lawmakers approved a law that gives cities limited regulatory authority over medical caregiver retail shops.
This story will be updated.
