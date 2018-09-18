NEW YORK — The start of Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium has been pushed back to 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees announced the change this morning because rain is forecast throughout the afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start.

With a win this evening, the Red Sox would clinch the American League East for the third consecutive year. Boston holds an 11.5-game lead over the Yankees with 12 games remaining.

Nathan Eovaldi is schedule to start for Boston; J.A. Happ has been announced as the Yankees’ starting pitcher.

