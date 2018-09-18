Three people were injured Monday evening in a head-on car crash in Kennebunk, police say.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. when a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Alexadra Reese Shepard, 21, of Kennebunkport, crossed the center line on Western Avenue near the intersection with Christopher Road.

Shepard’s vehicle struck a 1999 Ford Mustang being driven by William A. White Jr., 39, of Lisbon. White suffered serious injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment. Shepard along with White’s passenger, Carrie Weeman, 39, of Kennebunk, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and was reconstructed with assistance from the Maine Warden’s Service, police said.

