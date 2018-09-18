WATERVILLE — The Thomas College field hockey program seeks vendors for a craft fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, the Summit Room in Spann Common at the college at 180 West River Road.

Vendors can setup between 7 and 9 a.m., pick up times are 2 to 3 p.m. the day of the event. A non-refundable $25 payment will include an eight-foot table and two chairs. The booths must contain at least 75 percent hand-made items or arts/crafts. Organizers reserve all rights to reject any application.

Proceeds will benefit the field hockey program.

Please make checks payable to Thomas College Field Hockey: Andrea Thebarge, 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

