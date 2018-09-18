The Fayette Historical Society seeks vendors for its craft fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St .
Table rentals cost are $15 each and are eight feet long. To book a table or for more information, call contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal police log for Sept. 18
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins says attorneys for Kavanaugh and his accuser should be allowed to ask questions
-
Nation & World
Senators argue over Kavanaugh hearing on sexual assault allegations
-
Maine Crime
Owner of Brunswick senior housing pleads not guilty of taking money from resident
-
Business
Portland councilors delay decision on pot moratorium