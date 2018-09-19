The three days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court have made it abundantly clear that Kavanaugh is the right person for this nomination.

Kavanaugh has impeccable credentials that demonstrate he is worthy of President Donald Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is a qualified jurist with more than a decade of federal court experience and a great record in dealing with the protection of life.

Kavanaugh has a firm understanding of, and a deep appreciation for, the challenges and complexities confronting our nation’s law enforcement officers, demonstrated during the judge’s 12-year tenure on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

John Picchiotti

Fairfield

