MADISON — Emily Edgerly scored two goals to lift the Madison girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Mountain Valley in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday.

Grace Linkletter and Jerzy Tewksbury assisted on Edgerly’s goals for Madison (5-2-0). Ladyn Landry added an unassisted goal in the win.

Taylor Henry made 17 saves for Mountain Valley (1-7-0).

HALL-DALE 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0, OT: Naomi Lynch headed home the golden goal with under a minute remaining in the second overtime period to lift the Bulldogs to the MVC victory in Farmingdale.

Iris Ireland assisted on the winner for Hall-Dale (5-2-0), and Maggie Gross made 10 saves to earn the shutout victory.

Spruce Mountain (5-2-0) got a 15-save effort from Annabelle Collins.

WINTHROP 3, CARRABEC 0: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcon scored two goals to lead the Ramblers to the MVC win in North Anson.

Jillian Schmelzer added a goal and an assist for Winthrop (6-2-0) and Aislinn Slate made 10 saves.

Brooke Burnham stopped seven shots for Carrabec (2-4-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

HALL-DALE 3, TELSTAR 0: Three different players scored as the Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in Farmingdale.

Lauren Hendrickson, Kaylee Ray and Averi Baker each had a goal for Hall-Dale (1-7-0) while Moira O’Connor and Hendrickson had an assist apiece. Mia Rollins and Kelsey Cormier combined to make nine saves.

Peary Morton stopped six shots for Telstar (0-8-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT VIEW 5, BREWER 1: Elijah Allen had two goals and assisted on another as the Mustangs remained the only unbeaten team in Class B North with the KVAC win in Thorndike.

Logan Curtis, Cassidy Pound and Darrett Fowler also had goals for Mount View (7-0-0).

Brewer dropped to 5-2-0 on the season.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: