CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities have charged two people with voting in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in 2016 as part of an ongoing investigation into possible voter fraud.

The New Hampshire attorney general on Wednesday announced indictments against 70-year-old Grace Fleming and 71-year-old John Fleming, of Hampton. They’re accused of casting absentee ballots in Hampton for the 2016 general election while also voting in Belchertown, Massachusetts. They could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

The secretary of state’s office said in May that it had sent about 50 names to the attorney general for further investigation after they were flagged by a multistate voter registration database as possible fraud.

A Hampton phone number for the Flemings is disconnected. There was no answer at a number listed for them in Massachusetts.

