Celebration Barn Theater will present Ping Pong Circus, hosted by Michael Trautman as King Pong, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

He’ll be joined on stage by performers from Circus Smirkus and Circus Maine’s Youth Troupe.

Ping Pong Circus will feature a variety of circus acts from local performers Theo LeBlanc, Grace McNally, Tess McNally, Caroline Odlin-Brewer and Annika Schmidt. This performance is well-suited for audiences of all ages.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $8 for children 17 and younger.

For tickets, visit celebrationbarn.com or call the box office at 743-8452.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: