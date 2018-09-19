MCI head coach Tom Bertrand joins staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about the defending Class C state champion Huskies and look ahead to this week’s key collision with Hermon.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below.
