The Portland Sea Dogs will open the 2019 season – their 26th overall, and 17th as a Boston Red Sox affiliate – with a 6 p.m. home game against the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday, April 4.

The Sea Dogs’ 140-game schedule, released Wednesday, includes home games on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The home schedule also includes two 11 a.m. weekday games, May 9 and June 6, and three weekday noon starts, July 24, Aug. 8, and Aug. 21.

Fireworks shows will be held on May 24, June 22, July 3, July 27 and Aug. 22. The annual Field of Dreams/Fan Appreciation Day is set for Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Phone and internet orders will begin at noon on Nov. 3.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract worth $7.3 million. Reinhart, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, was a restricted free agent and had missed the first five days of training camp, and two preseason games.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to women’s causes and domestic violence awareness as part of the league’s investigation into workplace conditions with his franchise.

The NBA also announced Wednesday that it would require staffing, reporting and policy changes for the Mavericks seven months after a Sports Illustrated report detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the operation.

• Los Angeles Lakers Coach Luke Walton says point guard Lonzo Ball won’t be ready to participate in five-on-five drills when training camp starts next week as he recovers from July surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to action in her homeland, overpowering Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at Tokyo.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Stan Wawrinka continued his injury comeback with a hard-fought 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) win over Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals in Russia.

NADAL OUT: Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai because of an injured right knee.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous