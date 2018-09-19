Campus police are warning students at the University of Southern Maine about a man who exposed himself Sunday to a female student at the Gorham campus.

A female student said she was approached Sunday afternoon by the driver of a black or dark-colored full-sized SUV, said Noel March, police chief at USM. The make and license number are not known.

The victim told police that the man, in his mid-20s, asked the student for directions to a soccer game, claiming his GPS system was malfunctioning. He was alone in the vehicle.

“He asked the student to look at his GPS; from outside the vehicle the student observed that the male’s genitalia was exposed and he was masturbating,” USM police said. “The student left the area to find a friend, who escorted her to the USM police office.”

Police said the man spoke with a heavy accent and was unshaven. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the USM Public Safety Office at 780-5211.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m. in the G-19 parking lot at the Gorham campus.

