A crash on I-295 in Portland caused delays during the Thursday morning commute.

Maine State Police responded to the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes at 7:45 a.m., but no further details were available, according to an emergency dispatcher. The single car crash near the Franklin Street exit was cleared around 8 a.m.

Maine Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed heavy traffic stretching for several miles through the city in both directions.

