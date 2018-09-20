A crash on I-295 in Portland caused delays during the Thursday morning commute.
Maine State Police responded to the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes at 7:45 a.m., but no further details were available, according to an emergency dispatcher. The single car crash near the Franklin Street exit was cleared around 8 a.m.
Maine Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed heavy traffic stretching for several miles through the city in both directions.
