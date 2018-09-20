I have known Scott Cyrway and his family for decades. Many years ago, my family helped the Cyrways start their family farm in Benton. Scott learned the value of hard work, honesty and integrity growing up on that farm. Since then, Scott has spent his entire career serving Kennebec County, from being a sheriff’s deputy, a DARE officer in our schools, and now as our state senator. Scott cares about his community; he cares about people.

While so many in Augusta seem to want to fight and bicker, Scott Cyrway works with both parties at the State House to get things done. Maybe what Augusta needs is a few more farmers, because like Scott, they know how to overcome obstacles and work hard. There is no question — Scott Cyrway continues to be the right choice for Senate District 16.

Frank Caverly

Clinton

