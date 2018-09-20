PARIS — An Oxford County Superior Court jury found a former Bethel police lieutenant guilty Tuesday of felony gross sexual assault against a woman in Bethel in 2017.

Shayne White, 51, of Poland, faces up to 30 years in prison for the Class A crime. A sentencing date has not been set.

Jurors reached the verdict after a two-day trial.

According to court documents, White was arrested June 10, 2017, after an incident on or about June 9, 2017, in Bethel.

White served as a lieutenant with the Bethel Police Department from 2004 to 2008. In 2008, he brought charges against the department, alleging he had not been paid for extra time he had put in over years.

The town paid him $27,000 in a settlement agreement.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: