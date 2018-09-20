Laura Fortman earned Planned Parenthood’s Maine Action Fund’s endorsement because of her commitment to a woman’s right to make her own personal, private decisions about her health care and pregnancy.

I have tracked these issues for many years. It is clear and essential that privacy in health care continue. Laura will stand firmly for all women and families, providing healthcare and privacy in their choices. Please tell others and vote for Laura Fortman for state senator. I will.

MaryRae Means

Bristol

Letters
