I want to urge voters in Senate District 3 to consider Jeff Johnson as their choice in November. Jeff is the executive director of the Children’s Center, with locations in Augusta, Skowhegan, Gardiner and Farmington. The center offers services to families and children from birth to kindergarten who have disabilities. Jeff has worked his entire career to help these children and their families.

This resonates for me because my family owns a business in Oakland that works with children. We are former teachers, and we are very familiar with the needs that Jeff and his center meet. For years Jeff has worked with the departments of education and health and humans services, and he is clear about what needs to happen there. We know that Jeff will cut through the unfortunate waste and dysfunction of these organizations to improve all facilities for children.

He is not a career politician, and he owes no loyalty to anyone but the residents of Maine. We will all benefit from Jeff’s service in our government.

Patricia Cooke

Pittsfield

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: