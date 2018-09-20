To address the budget crisis facing Waterville, Winslow and other towns in Maine, we need a strong voice in Augusta for restoring revenue sharing and state funding for education. Karen Kusiak will defend our interests. Our sales and income taxes are being used to fill the state’s rainy day fund, forcing Waterville and other towns to spend our surplus and raise property taxes.

Karen will work to make sure that the money we pay in income and sales taxes is returned to us, as required by the revenue-sharing agreement. Karen is an experienced educator. She will work to ensure that education is fully funded, so our children get what they need to become productive, fulfilled citizens, and local taxes are reduced.

We need representatives in Augusta who will put Maine’s people first. I urge everyone in Senate District 16 to support Karen Kusiak.

Winifred Tate

Waterville

