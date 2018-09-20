SALEM — Evan Allen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second half to give the Mt. Abram boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference game Thursday.

JB Jordan scored the other goal for Mt. Abram (5-0-0) while Jack Deming made three saves.

Mt. Abram's Levi Bouchard, left, and Oak Hill's Caleb Leighton jump to head the ball during a Mountain Valley Conference game Thursday in Salem. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nico Soucy scored for Oak Hill (4-2-0) and Cole Whitten stopped 13 shots.

MARANACOOK 9, ERSKINE 1: Richard Down had a hat trick to spark the Black Bears to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in South China.

Eric Vining added two goals for Maranacook (7-0-0) while Bryce Trefethen, Trevor Rioux, Garrett Whitten and Randy Stonewell had one apiece. Ryan Worster made six saves.

David McGraw scored for Erskine (2-5-1) and Nick Barber stopped 10 shots in net.

HALL-DALE 8, LISBON 0: Josh Nadeau had four goals and Alec Byron had three as the Hall-Dale boys’ soccer team dispatched Lisbon 8-0 on Thursday.

Byron also had an assist for the unbeaten Bulldogs (7-0). Akira Warren had a goal and two assists, while Camden Adams had two assists, Ian Stebbins had one and Sam Shaefer made five saves.

Greyhounds (3-4) goalie Sean Moore made four saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

SKOWHEGAN 5, CONY 0: Sydney Ames had two goals to spark the host Indians to the KVAC A win.

Emma Duffy, Alyssa Everett and Gwen Davis had one goal apiece for Skowhegan (3-3-1). Amber Merry made four saves.

Kiara Henry stopped eight shots for Cony (0-6-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

CONY 1, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Sierra Prebit scored the lone goal to give the Rams the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Kami Lambert and Julia Reny each had an assist on the goal for Cony (5-2-0). Edward Little falls to 3-4-0.

MESSALONSKEE 6, BRUNSWICK 1: Rylee Poulin manufactured three goals and two assists to lead Messalonskee to a KVAC A victory.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead into the break. Autumn Littlefield scored a pair of goals on Poulin assists, while assisting on Poulin’s two first half goals.

Kelsey Sullivan scored on a relay from Shea Sullivan at the 23:54 mark of the second half for the Dragons to spoil the shutout.

Messalonskee outshot Brunswick 34-9 in the winning effort.

SKOWHEGAN 4, LEWISTON 1: Emily Reichenbach collected a pair of early goals to lead Skowhegan to a victory.

Alexis Michonski assisted on Reichenbach’s second goal, then scored one of her own in the second half before assisting on the Indians’ final goal.

Abigail Chartier converted a pass from Grace Dumond at 18:38 of the first half for the Blue Devils’ lone goal.

Ashley Cronkhite made 32 saves for Lewiston, while Mackenzie McConnell stopped 12 shots to earn the win.

WINSLOW 3, LEAVITT 1: Silver Clukey scored a pair of goals to lead Winslow to a triumph.

The Raiders (6-1) and Hornets (4-3) were tied 1-1 at the midpoint. Karlie Ramsdell netted the eventual winning goal.

Mallory Casey made 12 saves for Winslow, while Leah Pelotte stopped two shots to earn the win.

MCI 10, OCEANSIDE 0: Jillian Frost had three goals and an assist to lead the Huskies to a win over the Mariners in Pittsfield.

Madisyn Hartley, Gracie Moore and Ella Louder each had two goals. Alivia Ward added a goal for MCI (5-3). Moore had three assists.

Makaila Hickey had 18 saves for Oceanside (1-6).

