NEWINGTON, N.H. – Police say a man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while doing a “wheelie” and crashed into a closed restaurant in Newington, New Hampshire.
Police Chief Michael Bilodeau said the motorcycle smashed into the front entrance of the shuttered building Wednesday night. The victim is identified as 37-year-old Robert Barish, of Lebanon, Maine.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that witnesses called 911 and administered CPR until relieved by first responders.
Barish was wearing a helmet. Witnesses said he lifted the front tire of his 2003 Kawasaki before losing control, accelerating and crashing.
