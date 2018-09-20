NEWINGTON, N.H. – Police say a man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while doing a “wheelie” and crashed into a closed restaurant in Newington, New Hampshire.

Police Chief Michael Bilodeau said the motorcycle smashed into the front entrance of the shuttered building Wednesday night. The victim is identified as 37-year-old Robert Barish, of Lebanon, Maine.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that witnesses called 911 and administered CPR until relieved by first responders.

Barish was wearing a helmet. Witnesses said he lifted the front tire of his 2003 Kawasaki before losing control, accelerating and crashing.

