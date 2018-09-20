I am a retired elementary teacher and have long understood the importance of hands-on outdoor experiences for students. As children spend more time using computers inside, the need for experiences outside becomes more essential.
I recently read an article about an outdoor classroom being built at the Wiscasset Elementary School, and visited the work site. The work crew consisted of a kindergarten teacher, a student, a parent volunteer and school board member Jason Putnam. Jason is a carpenter by trade who is volunteering his time to lead the project. He is also currently a candidate for representative for House District 87.
I was impressed with Jason’s dedication to this cooperative venture and his willingness to be actively involved. The kind of leadership he offers is so needed in state government. Please join me in voting for Jason Putnam as our representative.
Cindy Fischer
Wiscasset
