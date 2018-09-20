AUGUSTA — A Waterville man already listed as a lifetime registrant on the state sex offender registry pleaded guilty Thursday to a new charge of gross sexual assault.

David Louis Woodard, 55, was ordered to serve an initial three years in prison, and the remainder of the eight-year term was suspended while he spends three years on probation.

The indictment at the Capital Judicial Center says the offense occurred Dec. 5, 2016, in Benton; and that the victim, a woman, “submitted as a result of compulsion.” The class A offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

In exchange for the plea, a second charge of gross sexual assault was dismissed.

Woodard has two previous convictions for unlawful sexual contact — one in 2000 in Bangor Superior Court, and the other in 1988 in Newport District Court.

