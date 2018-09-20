WILTON — Western Maine Community Action recently received a 2019 Federal Navigator Grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that will support the work of Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators in Maine. The organization coordinates a group of Navigators at Community Action Agencies across the state and this funding will support their work providing free, unbiased assistance to Mainers seeking more affordable health insurance options.

The WMCA-led group of navigators are experienced; since 2013 they have helped Mainers understand their health insurance options, enroll in coverage, and address related issues. This year, adjustments made to the Affordable Care Act resulted in some uncertainty about the future of the Health Insurance Marketplace and the navigators who provide assistance with it. While some details remain unknown, the 2019 health plans will soon be available through the Marketplace and Navigators will be here to help consumers.

Across the state, local navigators will be available to provide information about new options for health care coverage, and to assist uninsured people with the enrollment process. Those who already have a plan through the marketplace also should remember to investigate new options available for 2019. Open Enrollment Period — the time when any eligible person can sign up for this type of health insurance — begins on Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 15.

For more information, call 855-806-7333.

