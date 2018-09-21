Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Nancy Farmer and Luke Merry, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, and Jane Elliott and John Erdman, and Jean Bird and Paul Jones. Winners on Thursday were David Offer and Jane Elliott, Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware, and Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed Rushton and Tom Sholl, Carrol and Audrey Harding placed second, and David Bourque and Suzanne Morrison placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit, Sally Foster placed second, and Sally Nelson placed third.

Thursday bridge was canceled.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Louie Violette and Frances Roy, Betty Perry and Lee Duff placed second, Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu placed third, Alice King and Dennis Perkins placed fourth, and Gabrielle Rice and Lee Lenfest placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

