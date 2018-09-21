AUGUSTA — D.B. Nguyen, PhD, radiation oncologist at Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care in Augusta, will be the featured speaker for the regular monthly meeting of the Augusta Area Prostate Cancer Support Group at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Prescott Room at the center on 361 Old Belgrade Road.

Nguyen will discuss the latest information on prostate cancer prevention, screening, treatment and survival. Nguyen joined Maine General’s staff this past June, has practiced oncology since 1997; is board certified.

The talk is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the talk.

For more information, call Nelson Leavitt at 441-5374.

