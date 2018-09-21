NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church will host a free drive-in movie at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at 901 River Road.

Based on the true story and popular song, the movie “I Can Only Imagine” will be projected on the outside of the church building.

Bring the family, snacks and be sure to have a working radio.

For more information, call Crystal Fitch at 491-7433.

