IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:19 a.m., police responded to a report of a stray cat on Cony Road. The cat was taken to the animal shelter.

9:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.

10:12 a.m., theft of service was reported by a Memorial Circle caller.

11:33 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.

12:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported by an Edison Drive caller.

1:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a North Belfast Avenue caller.

1:57 p.m., counterfeiting was reported by a Water Street caller.

2:09 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

2:13 p.m., a stray cat was reported by a North Street caller.

2:48 p.m., police investigated a reported burglary from a motor vehicle on Western Avenue.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Church Hill Road caller.

3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

4:31 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Fieldstone Drive.

4:33 p.m., police responded to an overdose reported by a Cony Street caller.

4:42 p.m., a stray cat was reported by a North Street caller.

4:56 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

5:03 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Civic Center Drive.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Airport Road caller.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

9:38 p.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Boothby Street.

On Friday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.

2:52 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Riverside Drive.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 10:31 a.m., criminal threatening was reported by a Fillmore Place caller.

3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported by a Johnson Street caller.

On Friday at 3:55 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Brunswick Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 6:51 p.m., fraud was reported by a Cross Hill Road caller.

IN WINDSOR, on Friday at 1:40 a.m., police investigated a disturbance on Coopers Mills Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:43 a.m., Christy Bush, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an investigation on Patterson Street.

12:05 p.m., Justin Poirier, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation after a domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.

4:24 p.m., Stephen Dingus, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on six outstanding warrants and charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, forgery, and violating conditions of his release after a report of suspicious activity on Crossing Way.

10:36 p.m., Austin Levesque, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of his release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 5:32 a.m., Michael Roy, 35, of Lewiston, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

12:59 p.m., Jakob Murray, 19, of Belgrade, was summonsed on a charge of failing to register his vehicle during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: