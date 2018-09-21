IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:19 a.m., police responded to a report of a stray cat on Cony Road. The cat was taken to the animal shelter.
9:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.
10:12 a.m., theft of service was reported by a Memorial Circle caller.
11:33 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.
12:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported by an Edison Drive caller.
1:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a North Belfast Avenue caller.
1:57 p.m., counterfeiting was reported by a Water Street caller.
2:09 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.
2:13 p.m., a stray cat was reported by a North Street caller.
2:48 p.m., police investigated a reported burglary from a motor vehicle on Western Avenue.
2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Church Hill Road caller.
3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.
4:31 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Fieldstone Drive.
4:33 p.m., police responded to an overdose reported by a Cony Street caller.
4:42 p.m., a stray cat was reported by a North Street caller.
4:56 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.
5:03 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Civic Center Drive.
5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Airport Road caller.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.
9:38 p.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Boothby Street.
On Friday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.
2:52 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Riverside Drive.
IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 10:31 a.m., criminal threatening was reported by a Fillmore Place caller.
3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported by a Johnson Street caller.
On Friday at 3:55 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Brunswick Avenue.
IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 6:51 p.m., fraud was reported by a Cross Hill Road caller.
IN WINDSOR, on Friday at 1:40 a.m., police investigated a disturbance on Coopers Mills Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:43 a.m., Christy Bush, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an investigation on Patterson Street.
12:05 p.m., Justin Poirier, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation after a domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.
4:24 p.m., Stephen Dingus, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on six outstanding warrants and charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, forgery, and violating conditions of his release after a report of suspicious activity on Crossing Way.
10:36 p.m., Austin Levesque, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of his release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 5:32 a.m., Michael Roy, 35, of Lewiston, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
12:59 p.m., Jakob Murray, 19, of Belgrade, was summonsed on a charge of failing to register his vehicle during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
