FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of going out onto a truck-pull track Thursday night at the Farmington Fair and when police tried to remove him he assaulted an officer, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Alfred R. McCrillis, 65, of Farmington was arrested on a felony charge of assault on an officer.

He was “allegedly extremely intoxicated” when he went on to the track during a truck-pull event, which is not allowed, and he wouldn’t leave it, Cote said.

Officer Jesse Clement responded and tried to remove him from the track. A family member was also trying to get McCrillis off the track, Cote said.

McCrillis pushed Clement and continued to refuse to leave, Cote said. Officer Brandon Sholan responded to assist Clement and the man still wanted to fight and continued to resist, Cote said.

McCrillis was taken to Franklin County Detention Center. He was to be released Friday to appear on a summons date in court on Oct. 27.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: