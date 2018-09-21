SKOWHEGAN — Tommy Springer put on a quarterback clinic Friday night at Clark Field.

Springer, a senior, passed for 135 yards and ran for 93 yards, collecting five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) to lead Marshwood to a 60-23 win over Skowhegan.

On top of his offensive production, Springer also had an interception on defense for Marshwood.

“It felt pretty good,” Springer said.

Tied 7-7 after the first quarter, the Hawks (4-0) broke the offensive floodgates open, scoring 28 points in the period. Springer hit receiver Cullen Casey on a seam route for a 19-yard touchdown — the first of two scoring connections on the night — for a 14-7 lead.

The Hawks scored on their next three consecutive possessions. Springer ran for a 21-yard touchdown and hit John Valentine (40 yards) and Casey (30 yards) to give Marshwood a 35-7 lead at the half.

“It’s hard (to lose) when you start so well,” Skowhegan coach Ryan Libby said. “The wheels kind of fell off the wagon in the second quarter there.”

The Hawks kept momentum going in the second half. On the first offensive play, Springer kept the ball on an option play and ran 65 yards for a score. He and most of the first string offense were pulled halfway through the third quarter.

“We were just getting into the flow,” Springer said. “It’s a long bus ride up here….you don’t want to come up this far and lose. It’s just too long of a bus ride to come up and lose to them.”

Aiding in the offensive output was Justin Bryant, who ran for 74 yards on seven carries. Casey had two receptions for 49 yards, while Valentine had two catches for 43 yards. Conner Nickerson added two late rushing touchdowns for Marshwood.

Though outmanned, the Indians (2-2) showed fight until the very end. Quarterback Marcus Christopher was 7 of 11 passing for 133 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for 78 yards on four carries, which included a 67-yard scoring run on a scramble in the fourth quarter.

“I think they’re a very good team,” Springer said. “(Christopher) is a very good player. We just had to come up here and play our best. I think we did that today.”

Wide receiver Colby Miller had a big night for the Indians, as he had four receptions for 109 yards, catching both of Christopher’s scoring tosses.

It was the first meeting between both teams since last year’s Class B championship, when Marshwood beat Skowhegan 63-20.

