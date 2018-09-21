As a resident of Augusta, mom of three teenagers, and a small-business owner, the future of our community and state is often at the forefront of my thoughts. The tone of our society and outlook of our nation is consistently on my mind, and these are among some of the reasons I have decided to support Matt Pouliot for the Maine Senate this year.
In the Maine House, Matt has shown time and again that he is a strong advocate for public education, as he understands how important it is for the future of Maine. He has also worked to lower taxes and develop a business-friendly environment, with his understanding that Mainers work hard for their money.
Matt’s ability to compromise in tough situations as well as his consistent respectful demeanor demonstrate his commitment to getting things done, and not to the partisan politics that currently consume our government.
Laura Lewis
Augusta
