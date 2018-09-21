AUGUSTA — A Waterville bank robbery suspect, who told police he was picking berries when he was found 20 feet from a large amount of cash, has been indicted on a class B robbery charge.

Kevin Lee Barr, 38, of Waterville, is one of a number of people indicted Thursday by a grand jury at the Capital Judicial Center in Kennebec County.

KEVIN LEE BARR

Barr, who has been unable to post the $20,000 cash bail set shortly after his arrest July 10, 2018, remains in the Kennebec County jail in Augusta. The class B robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The indictment says that Barr committed the theft and threatened to use force against two tellers working at the time.

Authorities credited a GPS tracking device that was included among the cash stolen that day from the KeyBank branch on Kennedy Memorial Drive for allowing the swift apprehension of the suspect.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Here’s a list of other people indicted Thursday:

• George A. Day, 35, of Belgrade, theft by unauthorized taking of merchandise April 20, 2018, from Marden’s Surplus & Salvage in Waterville.

• Brian Diaz, 23, of Winthrop, two counts of aggravated assault, one against a woman and one against a child, and assault on a child less than 6 years old, all July 16, 2018, in Winthrop. Winthrop police say he attacked the woman with a knife and broke two of the 2-year-old boy’s ribs. In court documents, police said Diaz and the woman had been in a domestic relationship for several months and that he was angry about an “apparent break-up.”

• Andrea Fleuriel, 47, of Waterville, domestic violence assault July 15, 2018, in Waterville.

• Jessica J. Fox, 37, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking of merchandise June 10, 2018, from Walmart in Waterville.

• Kristina A. Genica, 21, of Waterville unlawful trafficking of fentanyl April 18, 2018, unlawful trafficking of heroin April 24, 2018, and criminal forfeiture of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV seized April 24, 2018, all in Waterville.

• Skylar Gerry, 27, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking of vodka May 7, 2018, from the Hannaford supermarket in Waterville.

• Nicholas S. Glavin, 39, of Gorham, unauthorized use of a vehicle, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, all July 15, 2018, in Augusta.

• Nicholas G. Page, 18, of Albion, kidnapping, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime or injury, all June 30, 2018, in Albion.

• John D. Stratton, 38, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault and gross sexual assault June 4, 2018, in China.

• Stacy Lynn Young, 38, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking of more than $1,000 cash, theft by unauthorized taking of an unspecified amount of cash, both from The Big Apple store, Stone Street, and one count of unsworn falsification, all March 20, 2018, in Augusta.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: