BAR HARBOR — Colby Pomeroy scored two touchdowns and the Winslow football team pulled away in the second half to grab a 26-14 victory over Mt. Desert Island in a Class C North game Friday night.
The teams were tied 8-8 at the half before Ben Garbal rushed for a 39-yard touchdown with 3:19 left in the third quarter to give the Black Raiders the lead for good.
Pomeroy rushed for a 6-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
Alex Demers capped the Winslow (3-1) scoring with a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Joyce rushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans (1-3).
