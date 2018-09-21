WINTHROP — Keegan Choate’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Jevin Smith with 2:32 remaining was the difference in Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale’s 33-29 victory over Poland in a Class D South football game Friday night at Maxwell Field.

The back-and-forth contest lasted for more than three hours, with an early injury delay for an ambulance to take Poland’s Ben Olson off the field factoring into the game time.

Olson’s injury came after the host Ramblers (2-2) marched down the field on their opening drive, which was capped off by an Ian Steele 1-yard touchdown run.

The Knights (2-2) responded to both Steele’s score and Olson’s injury by taking the lead, 7-6, with quarterback Brady Downing running in from 14 yards out before Zach Cote kicked the go-ahead extra point.

Downing added to the lead with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hill, but Choate answered with a scoring strike to Dylan Lajoie, and the Ramblers went into the half down 15-12.

That same connection gave the Ramblers the lead, but Downing and Hill hooked up again 65 seconds later for a 21-19 Poland advantage.

Kezar Card bruised his way in early in the fourth quarter for the Ramblers, but again the Knights answered right back, with Tyler Tucci running in a touchdown and Joe Ringuette the two-point conversion, giving Poland a 29-27 lead with 10:16 left.

