The final Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2018 season is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in downtown Wiscasset.

For more information, visit wiscassetartwalk.org.

Ingram Martin looks at painting during a previous Wiscasset Art Walk. The last Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2018 season is set for Thursday, Sept. 27.
Married with Chitlins will perform at the Wiscasset Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Wiscasset Bay Gallery on Front Street.
Cottage Lavender: The sidewalks are always blooming during Wiscasset Art Walk. In August, Cottage Lavender Co. greeted visitors with all things lavender and sunflowers. The last Art Walk is set for Thursday, Sept. 27.
