central maine business briefs

WATERVILLE — Kennebec Behavioral Health recently was honored as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management — Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include Mainebiz magazine, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Department of Labor, the Department of Economic and Community Development and Maine HR Convention. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine, which included an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

Kennebec Behavioral Health’s chief executive officer, Tom McAdam, said the organization’s designation as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine validates the purposeful attention that the agency has devoted to recruitment and retention. According to McAdam, “over the last two to three years, our management team has been particularly focused on three things — culture, compensation and benefits. We are pleased that the many staff members who participated in the survey are very satisfied with the direction in which we are moving. This is consistent with our ideas and goals around being a primary service provider of mental health care in central Maine,” he said, according to a news release from KBH.

Kennebec Behavioral Health will be recognized Oct. 9 at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information, visit bestplacestoworkme.com or call Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

Bangor Savings buys Auburn site to establish next branch

Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice recently announced that the bank has bought a three-story apartment building located at 170 Turner St., in Auburn. Upon regulatory approval, the site will become the bank’s 61st branch in New England.

The current structure will be replaced by a 5,600 square-foot, one-story, state-of-the-art branch and business office. The opening is scheduled for the late fall of 2019. Bangor Savings Bank has another branch in the area on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

With a clear focus on employee and customer experience, the bank has been recognized as being among the Best Places to Work in Maine honorees for each of the last 10 years and ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in New England” by J.D. Power for three out of the last four years.

Thomas College announces new board member Danielle Marquis

Thomas College in Waterville has announced its new board of trustees member Danielle Marquis.

Marquis is a 1999 graduate of Thomas College and an account executive at Higgins & Bolduc Insurance Agency in Oakland.

Marquis leads the Commercial Lines Department. She is a licensed producer-broker and has attained the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting designation. She is a member of the Maine Independent Agents Association board of directors and enjoys working with various nonprofit organizations in the community. Marquis lives in Sidney on Messalonskee Lake with her husband, Matt, and their son, Mitchell.

15 Camden National Bank employees receive annual recognition awards

Camden National Bank held its annual Employee Appreciation Event on Sept. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center. More than 500 employees traveled from as far north as Calais and as far south as Braintree, Massachusetts, to attend. During the event, all employees were thanked and celebrated, and 15 outstanding employees who had been selected through a companywide nomination process received awards for their commitment to the bank, customers, employees, shareholders and the community, according to a news release from the bank.

The event had a “Trailblazers” theme to recognize innovation and success across the company.

The 2018 Employee Award Winners:

• Officer of the Year: John Everett, senior vice president, director of Commercial Banking for Southern Maine

• Employee of the Year: Marie Cudmore, assistant banking center manager, Kennebunk

• Commitment to Core Values: Tammy Sargent, senior relationship banker, Milbridge; and Kim Cullen, senior vice president, director of portfolio management with Camden National Wealth Management

• Commitment to the Community: Chris Winters, Information Technology Systems administrator; and Chris Abbott, retail banking officer and banking center manager, York

• Commitment to the Employee: Kate Donohue, senior deposit and payment services specialist; and Angela Arbour, vice president and mortgage banking closing and quality control manager

• Commitment to the Shareholder: Amanda Smith, collections specialist; and Terri Tooley, assistant vice president financial reporting officer

• Commitment to the Customer: Hannah Roy, operations specialist; and Lisa Masters, vice president, Camden Financial Consultants

• Commitment to Internal Service: Bonnie Blohm, commercial loan administrator; and Barry King, vice president, senior credit officer

• Bob Daigle Award for Achievement through Innovation: Nat Bell, assistant vice president, senior network engineer

