IN ANSON, Friday at 6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 1:51 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Hartland Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:29 a.m., recovered property was reported on Union Street.
7:39 a.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services.
7:45 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
8:47 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
9:14 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:20 a.m., a stray cat was reported on North Street.
9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Eight Rod Road.
10:10 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
10:45 a.m., complaints about animals were made on North Street.
11:01 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.
11:08 a.m., fraud was reported on State Street.
12:18 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:34 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Bennett Street.
3:57 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.
4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
4:40 p.m., a rescue because of an overdose was requested on Capitol Street.
5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:31 p.m., a 48-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.
5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.
6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
8:36 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:48 p.m., recovered property was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:12 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.
11:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed at Medical Center Parkway and Route 3.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 5:57 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pope Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winn Avenue.
7:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Lindseys Way.
9:49 p.m., an arrest was made on Bangor Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.
7:45 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Farmington Water Department.
11:15 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairbanks Road.
11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
Saturday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
7:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Marvel Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.
11:01 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Community Drive.
11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lavoie Street.
Saturday at 6:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salem Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 9:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.
3:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.
11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MOSCOW, Friday at 12:49 p.m., assault was reported with no address listed.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.
Saturday at 6:57 a.m., burglary was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:16 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Belgrade Road.
1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:12 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Smithfield Road.
10:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Libby Hill Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 2:55 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Smith Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.
Saturday at 2:18 a.m., a structure fire was reported on West Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:23 a.m., an arrest was made on Court Street.
3:55 p.m., disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:11 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Waterville Road.
8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dane Avenue.
11:10 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on West Front Street.
11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Saturday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:13 a.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
7:22 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
IN SOLON, Friday at 9:20 p.m., a report of a traffic accident led to an arrest on North Main Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 1:55 p.m., a scam was reported on Ripley Road.
2:15 p.m., a scam was reported on Ripley Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:28 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Quarry Road.
11:12 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported in The Concourse.
2:34 p.m., disturbance was reported on Front Street.
2:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on Chase Avenue.
3:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
6:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Front Street.
8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Saturday at 12:28 a.m., disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
1:34 a.m., a fight was reported in The Concourse.
2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WEST FORKS, Friday at 3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 201.
IN WILTON, Friday at 3:36 p.m., kidnapping was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:05 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sam Street.
11:27 a.m., assault was reported on Danielson Street.
11:47 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.
Saturday at 2:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:16 p.m., fraud was reported on South Road.
4:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
5:47 p.m., theft was reported on North Gayton Lane.
10:33 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Heritage Woods Lane.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnell, 48, of Avon, was arrested on charges of harassment by telephone and violating condition of release.
6:05 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
11:47 p.m., Michael D. McLeod, 29, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:14 p.m., Brandon Kenneth Neujahr, 31, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
6:02 p.m., Leon R. Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and a charge of attaching false plates.
9:41 p.m., Steven E. Chartrand, 48, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
11:03 p.m., Robert D. Emond, 36, of Solon, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of operating under the influence.
