IN ANSON, Friday at 6:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 1:51 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Hartland Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:29 a.m., recovered property was reported on Union Street.

7:39 a.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services.

7:45 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

8:47 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:14 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:20 a.m., a stray cat was reported on North Street.

9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Eight Rod Road.

10:10 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

10:45 a.m., complaints about animals were made on North Street.

11:01 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

11:08 a.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

12:18 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:34 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Bennett Street.

3:57 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.

4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

4:40 p.m., a rescue because of an overdose was requested on Capitol Street.

5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:31 p.m., a 48-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

8:36 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:48 p.m., recovered property was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:12 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

11:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed at Medical Center Parkway and Route 3.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 5:57 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pope Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winn Avenue.

7:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Lindseys Way.

9:49 p.m., an arrest was made on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.

7:45 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Farmington Water Department.

11:15 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Saturday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

7:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Marvel Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

11:01 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Community Drive.

11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lavoie Street.

Saturday at 6:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 9:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 12:49 p.m., assault was reported with no address listed.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.

Saturday at 6:57 a.m., burglary was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:16 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Belgrade Road.

1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:12 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Smithfield Road.

10:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 2:55 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Smith Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

Saturday at 2:18 a.m., a structure fire was reported on West Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:23 a.m., an arrest was made on Court Street.

3:55 p.m., disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:11 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Waterville Road.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dane Avenue.

11:10 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on West Front Street.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:13 a.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

7:22 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 9:20 p.m., a report of a traffic accident led to an arrest on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 1:55 p.m., a scam was reported on Ripley Road.

2:15 p.m., a scam was reported on Ripley Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:28 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Quarry Road.

11:12 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported in The Concourse.

2:34 p.m., disturbance was reported on Front Street.

2:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on Chase Avenue.

3:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

6:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Front Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday at 12:28 a.m., disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

1:34 a.m., a fight was reported in The Concourse.

2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WEST FORKS, Friday at 3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WILTON, Friday at 3:36 p.m., kidnapping was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:05 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sam Street.

11:27 a.m., assault was reported on Danielson Street.

11:47 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

Saturday at 2:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:16 p.m., fraud was reported on South Road.

4:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

5:47 p.m., theft was reported on North Gayton Lane.

10:33 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Heritage Woods Lane.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnell, 48, of Avon, was arrested on charges of harassment by telephone and violating condition of release.

6:05 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

11:47 p.m., Michael D. McLeod, 29, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:14 p.m., Brandon Kenneth Neujahr, 31, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:02 p.m., Leon R. Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and a charge of attaching false plates.

9:41 p.m., Steven E. Chartrand, 48, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11:03 p.m., Robert D. Emond, 36, of Solon, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of operating under the influence.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: