WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration would be required to set new minimum requirements for seats on airplanes under legislation to be considered in the House this week, possibly giving passengers a break from ever-shrinking legroom and cramped quarters.

The regulation of seat width and legroom is part of a five-year extension of federal aviation programs agreed to Saturday by Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate committees that oversee air travel.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to keep FAA programs running. The Senate will also need to take up the bill this week or both chambers will need to pass a short-term extension.

The bill would prohibit the involuntary bumping of passengers who have already boarded a plane. But in a nod to the power of the commercial airliners, lawmakers declined to include language that would have prohibited airlines from imposing fees deemed “not reasonable and proportional.”

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said lawmakers from both chambers agreed it was time to take action on “ever-shrinking seats.”

In July, the FAA rejected the idea of setting minimum standards for airlines seats and legroom as a safety measure. But Congress may require the FAA to do so.

The room between rows – measured from a point on one seat to the same point on the seat in the next row – has been shrinking as airlines squeeze more seats onto their planes. It was once commonly 34 or 35 inches, and is now less than 30 inches on some planes.

Lawmakers also included provisions to address concerns about increased airport noise levels caused by new flight paths.

The bill would also mandate that flight attendants get a minimum of 10 hours of rest between their shifts and require airlines to communicate better with customers during cancellations and groundings.

