High winds coming in behind a cold front knocked out power to more than 2,400 electricity customers in northern and eastern Maine overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, according to Emera Maine, the electric utility that serves Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

The utility said that power had been restored to more than 1,000 customers by about 4 p.m. Saturday. By 8 p.m. just 384 customers were still experiencing outages, in towns such as Sebec, Millinocket and Ellsworth.

Winds reached nearly 40 miles per hour Friday night and early Saturday morning in parts of Maine and New Hampshire as a cold front moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Mount Washington recorded a wind speed of 108 mph at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

“The gusty winds were pretty widespread,” said meteorologist James Brown.

Those winds subsided by Saturday night, and will likely remain that way for the next few days as a high pressure system gradually moves in from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, Brown said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: