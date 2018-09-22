MADISON — Part of Thurston Hill Road was blocked in both directions for more than two hours Saturday as police investigated a motor vehicle crash that occurred there near U.S. Route 201.

Maine State Police, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Fire Department were at the scene. The crash was reported around 4 p.m., and authorities were still at the scene as of 6:30.

A call to a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy about the crash was not returned immediately.

Share

< Previous

Next >